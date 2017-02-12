No Plunge Means Big Dive For Charities

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Evergreen Lake Plunge has officially been canceled this year and it’s going to have a huge impact on charities that rely on funds raised by the event.
CBS4 photojournalist Bill Masure piloted Drone4 over the lake on Sunday to survey the lake and it seems too dangerous.
Warm weather hasn’t canceled the Evergreen Lake Plunge just once, but twice.
It was canceled on New Year’s Day because warm weather kept people off the ice at Evergreen Lake. Now, it’s been canceled a second time because of warm weather.
The annual event had been rescheduled for Sunday at noon at Evergreen Lake. CBS4 anchor Alan Gionet is a perennial host. But it was still too warm for the event to happen on Sunday and the event won’t happen this year.
Hundreds of brave souls have been known to take the plunge as an annual rite. This year organizers were frustrated that the lake did not sufficiently ice over to hold the event on New Year’s Day, but had to call it off for safety reasons. Now they have called it off again.
The Lake Plunge is not only hilarious, it’s a fundraiser for Drive Smart and the special needs program in Evergreen.
Drive Smart said those who registered for the plunge an contact the organization for a refund or consider making the registration fee a donation.