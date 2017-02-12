Adele Sweeps Grammys Awards With 5 Wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even though Adele flubbed during her live performance at the Grammys, she walked away the belle of the ball: She took home five awards Sunday night, including album, record and song of the year.
She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album “25,” and repeated her accomplishments from 2012, when the British star also won album, song and record of the year at the Grammys.
She used her speech to honor Beyonce and her groundbreaking “Lemonade” album, which was also nominated.
“The way you make my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering,” Adele said at the Staples Center in Los Angeles when accepting album of the year.
By MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer
