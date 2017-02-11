COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

28 Animals Killed But 2 Wildfires Now Contained, All Roads Open

February 11, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Wagonwheel Gap Fire, Wildfires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuation orders have been lifted for people affected by the Wagonwheel Gap Fire in Boulder County.

The fire has burned close to five acres and is now fully contained. It was caused by a downed power line.

Crews have reopened all roads in that area.

Rogers Fire (credit: CBS)

Rogers Fire (credit: CBS)

And expect to see smoke near Hygiene as crews mop up the Rogers fire. It’s about 15 minutes away from the Wagonwheel Gap Fire scene. It caused the most damage on Friday. A dozen barns and outbuildings burned as well as one farm home, and 28 animals were killed.

Roads are back open and people who had to move their animals out of the area are allowed to bring them back home.

