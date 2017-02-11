COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

Pioneers Shoot Only 35 Percent, Lose To 1st Place North Dakota State

February 11, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Carlin Dupree, Daniel Amigo, Denver Pioneers, Dexter Werner, Joe Rosga, North Dakota State Bison, Paul Miller, Summit League

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Khy Kabellis scored 17 points and North Dakota State defeated Denver 81-63 on Saturday to stay atop the Summit League.

Dexter Werner had 14 points and nine rebounds, A.J. Jacobson also had 14 points with Paul Miller adding 13 and Carlin Dupree 10 for the Bison (17-8, 9-3), who are a half-game ahead of South Dakota (9-4) and two up on Denver (15-10, 7-5). Miller and Jacobson both went over 1,000 career points.

Joe Rosga scored 16 points and Daniel Amigo 14 with eight rebounds for the Pioneers, who shot only 35 percent, making only 5 of 25 3-point attempts and getting outrebounded 44-31.

Werner had 10 points in the first half when NDSU took a 35-30 lead with Kabellis taking over in the second with 14 points.

The Bison opened the second half on a 22-6 run with Miller scoring the first eight points. The lead remained in double figures.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE GRAMMYS, SUNDAY@6
VIP EXPERIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia