Buds Bring In More Than $1 Billion In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Voters approved Initiative 300 in November, but shortly after it passed the state passed new regulations making it illegal for marijuana and alcohol to be consumed in the same place, but Colorado made some big money from marijuana.
A judge is expected to review the lawsuit next week.
Colorado dispensaries sold more than $1 billion worth of pot in 2016, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. It includes both medical and recreational sales.
It’s the first time sales have reached the $1 billion mark.