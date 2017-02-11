Latest Forecast: Cool Change With Rain And Snow

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Two big weather features are working on Colorado this weekend a cold front backing into the front range and a storm system over the southwest pushing moisture into the state. This change will bring increasing clouds over Denver along with a chance for afternoon rain showers changing to snow overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. There will still be gusty winds around the area for Saturday. Just not a strong as those we experienced on Friday.

The Denver metro area may see a quick trace to about 1 inch of snow on grassy surfaces. The pavement temperature is just too warm for much of the snow to stick.

Temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday in Denver for highs with 40s expected on Sunday. Actually not bad for February but, a far cry from the record-setting readings of Friday.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place through Sunday for all the western mountains of the state for 6 to 12 inches of snow along with 60 mph wind gusts over the higher mountain passes. Pikes Peak down through the Sangre De Cristo mountains are also under this advisory for 5 to 10 inches of snow.

Strong westerly winds over Colorado pushed temperatures way into record territory along the Front Range on Friday. The previous record high for February 10 in Denver (71° set in 1951) was smashed when the official high topped out at 80 degrees! That is also the warmest temperature ever recorded in the entire month of February and also turned out to be the earliest 80 degree reading ever – trouncing the old record of the first 80 degree reading in mid-March…and one more stat: that 80 degree reading came just a little less than three months after our last 80 degree reading in November…which just happened to set the record for the latest 80 degree reading of any year! Denver was not alone as many other cities including Grand Junction (69), Colorado Springs (77) and Pueblo (82) – among others – set record highs. That warmth was brought on by strong down slope warming winds gusting as high as 109 miles an hour in Park County!

