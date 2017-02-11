COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

CSU Beats Fresno State 78-62 Behind Paige’s 23

February 11, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Braden Koelliker, Colorado State Rams, Fresno State Bulldogs, Gian Clavell, J.D. Paige, Mountain West Conference

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – J.D. Paige scored 23 points with a career-high five 3-pointers, Gian Clavell added 19 points with four 3s, and Colorado State beat defending Mountain West Conference champion Fresno State 78-62 on Saturday to win its third straight.

The Rams opened the second half on a 16-4 run, capped by Braden Koelliker’s layup, to extend their lead to 47-33. The Rams led by as much as 24 after Clavell’s free throw with 7:25 left.

Emmanuel Omogbo scored 17 points, Nico Carvacho tied his career best with 11 rebounds, and the Rams (17-9, 9-4) scored 22 points off of 19 Bulldogs turnovers.

Omogbo scored seven straight to put the Rams up 18-14, but the Bulldogs rallied to a 27-26 lead after Jaron Hopkins’ dunk capped a 9-2 run. Paige hit a 3 for a 31-29 Colorado State halftime lead.

Taylor scored 19 and Hopkins added 18 for the Bulldogs (14-11, 6-7), who have lost three straight.

