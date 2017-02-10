Winds Blow Over Semis On Colorado Highways

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – A high wind warning is in place until 11 a.m. Friday, and the winds are blowing over trucks.
Two semis were knocked down at 7:30 a.m. at Interstate 70 near Georgetown. One was in the chain-up area and apparently wasn’t moving when it was blown over.
The other was traveling in the westbound lanes when it blew over. It was causing minor delays.
A semi was also blown over on southbound Interstate 25 close to the Mead exit, near Longmont.
It wasn’t clear if there were any injuries in any of the incidents.