Winds Blow Over Semis On Colorado Highways

February 10, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: CDOT, Georgetown, Interstate 25, Interstate 70, Longmont, Mead

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – A high wind warning is in place until 11 a.m. Friday, and the winds are blowing over trucks.

Two semis were knocked down at 7:30 a.m. at Interstate 70 near Georgetown. One was in the chain-up area and apparently wasn’t moving when it was blown over.

The other was traveling in the westbound lanes when it blew over. It was causing minor delays.

A semi was also blown over on southbound Interstate 25 close to the Mead exit, near Longmont.

It wasn’t clear if there were any injuries in any of the incidents.

