Wildfire Forces Evacuations Near Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire in Boulder County burning near Longmont is forcing evacuations.
The fire started sometime after 6 a.m. near Frog Belly Farms, close to Nelson Road and Rogers Road about two miles west of Vance Brand Airport.
At 7:20 p.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s office said 125 were on mandatory evacuations and 29 more were placed on pre-evacuation notice.
The fire’s size was initially estimated at about 5 acres.
