BREAKING NEWS: New wildfire forces 100+ evacuations near Longmont (Full Story)

Wildfire Forces Evacuations Near Longmont

February 10, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Longmont, Wildfires

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire in Boulder County burning near Longmont is forcing evacuations.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The fire started sometime after 6 a.m. near Frog Belly Farms, close to Nelson Road and Rogers Road about two miles west of Vance Brand Airport.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

At 7:20 p.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s office said 125 were on mandatory evacuations and 29 more were placed on pre-evacuation notice.

The fire’s size was initially estimated at about 5 acres.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE GRAMMYS, SUNDAY@6
VIP EXPERIENCE
LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia