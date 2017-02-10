COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

WATCH: Wind Blows Truck On Top Of Highway Patrol Car

February 10, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Dashcam Video, Interstate 8o, Wyoming, Wyoming Highway Patrol

ELK MOUNTAIN, Wyo. (CBS4) – It’s been a windy week across Colorado and Wyoming.

On Wednesday two Wyoming state troopers were parked on the side of Interstate 8o about 60 miles west of Laramie when a semi truck pulling two trailers approached. A gust of wind blew the truck over.

The trailer tipped onto one of the parked patrol cruisers.

(credit: Wyoming Highway Patrol)

(credit: Wyoming Highway Patrol)

A videocamera inside the cruiser captured the incident. Wyoming Highway Patrol released the video on Friday with the comment: “The Wyoming Highway Patrol wants to remind you to always heed high wind advisories and closures. You never know whose life might depend on it.”

Both troopers were away from their vehicles and weren’t hurt. The semi driver apparently didn’t wind up with any serious injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted after the release of the video that the crash could possibly have been avoided if the semi driver had moved over a lane and moved away from the parked patrol cars.

