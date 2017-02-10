Tire Dealer Steps Up To Help Tire Slash Victims

By Mark Ackerman

DENVER (CBS4)– Big O Tires is helping some of the Stapleton residents who have repeatedly had their car tires slashed by vandals. The tire chain is paying to replace some of the damaged tires.

Vandals have hit the Northfield Apartments at least four times since January.

Many of the residents at the affordable housing complex told CBS4 they simply couldn’t afford to keep replacing their tires over and over again.

Christian Tarango said his tires had been slashed three times since New Year’s Day.

“This here is amazing,” Tarango told CBS4 while waiting to get new tires. “It’s more than I expected. I’m really blessed.”

Matt Story said he and other Big O franchise owners felt compelled to help.

“We live in this community,” Story said. “To have your neighbors and friends effected by something like this, you want to try and help.”

The apartment complex has installed security cameras in an attempt to catch vandals should they return.

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

