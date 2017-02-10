Strong Winds Cause Downed Trees, Damage

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Strong winds downed trees in Boulder which caused a lot of damage on Friday.
A neighborhood in North Boulder was rattled by strong winds on Friday morning.
Resident Alison Batwin was sleeping when she was startled awake when a large tree crashed into her roof.
“I looked outside and saw some branches but didn’t realize the extent of it until I walked outside and then I saw it. I went back inside and saw two huge tree limbs coming down from the roof into the house,” said Batwin.
“I could feel the whole roof of my home shake and I was like, ‘Wow. This is a pretty big wind’ and some of my really big trees were going back and forth,” said homeowner Dan Brillon.
Another home near Grape and 6th was stuck with a double whammy– her BMW was smashed by a tree and then her home was punctured by another one.
Tree companies were busy on Friday removing snapped and twisted limbs. Don Ballez with Properity Tree is giving out estimates on tree removal from Boulder to Longmont but he says some of the damage in the North Boulder neighborhood is the worst he’s seen so far.
“There are power lines that are really close by so if the stuff snaps and twists the wrong way, it will hit her main power lines and cause a major problem as well,” said Ballez.
While Mother Nature cannot be stopped, homeowners say there is a valuable lesson everyone can learn from the damage.
“Well, you know… trim your trees. I trimmed mine a couple of years ago from wind damage, specifically,” said Brillon.