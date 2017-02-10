COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

Record Earliest & Latest 80 Degree Temps Just 86 Days Apart

February 10, 2017 4:23 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4)– File this under the “wow” column.

Denver recorded its earliest 80-degree reading in history on Friday, Feb. 10, setting a new all-time high for February.

This comes just 86 days after Denver recorded its latest 80 degree reading on record. The high of 80 degrees on Nov. 16, 2016, also tied the all-time high for the month.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

