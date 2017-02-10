Record Earliest & Latest 80 Degree Temps Just 86 Days Apart

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4)– File this under the “wow” column.
Denver recorded its earliest 80-degree reading in history on Friday, Feb. 10, setting a new all-time high for February.
This comes just 86 days after Denver recorded its latest 80 degree reading on record. The high of 80 degrees on Nov. 16, 2016, also tied the all-time high for the month.
