NFL Kicker, Reality TV Stars, Gold Medal Winner Hit The Ice

By Mark Haas
DENVER (CBS4) – An NFL kicker, a couple of reality TV stars, and a gold medal winner hit the ice in Denver this week.
That’s who I was up against when I put on the pads and pretended to be a hockey goalie after a University of Denver practice this week.
“I am not worried about your safety, because I don’t care about your safety,” DU Coach Jim Montgomery jokingly told me before started.
The Pioneers were holding their annual “Celebrity Shoot-Out,” and this year they agreed to let me play goalie.
Among the participants, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, former Bachelor and reality TV star Ben Higgins and another Bachelor-show participant JJ Lane.
I also faced several real hockey players, including DU sophomore Troy Terry, who recently won a gold medal at the World Juniors.
