NFL Kicker, Reality TV Stars, Gold Medal Winner Hit The Ice

February 10, 2017 8:24 PM
Filed Under: Ben Higgins, Brandon McManus, Pioneers, University of Denver

By Mark Haas

DENVER (CBS4) – An NFL kicker, a couple of reality TV stars, and a gold medal winner hit the ice in Denver this week.

That’s who I was up against when I put on the pads and pretended to be a hockey goalie after a University of Denver practice this week.

“I am not worried about your safety, because I don’t care about your safety,” DU Coach Jim Montgomery jokingly told me before started.

The Pioneers were holding their annual “Celebrity Shoot-Out,” and this year they agreed to let me play goalie.

Among the participants, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, former Bachelor and reality TV star Ben Higgins and another Bachelor-show participant JJ Lane.

I also faced several real hockey players, including DU sophomore Troy Terry, who recently won a gold medal at the World Juniors.

Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.

