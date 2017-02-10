Latest Forecast: Record High Temperatures For Friday, Weekend Rain And Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – Strong westerly winds over Colorado will push temperatures into record territory along the Front Range on Friday. The existing record in Denver is 71° set in 1951. The temperature in Denver should exceed 71° by noon and thus create a new record for the date.
The warmest temperatures in Colorado on Friday will be on the Eastern Plains where some areas will climb into the lower 80s. It will easily be the warmest day since the middle of November.
A cold front that was approaching Salt Lake City Friday morning will move into Colorado early Saturday. The front will bring snow back to the mountains Friday night through Sunday morning with 3-9 inches for the mountains of Summit County, Winter Park, and the Steamboat Springs area. Mountain areas farther west including Vail, Beaver Creek, Aspen, and Crested Butte will see 6-10 inches while the San Juans including Telluride get 4-8 inches.
The front will reach Denver around 7 a.m. on Saturday causing significantly cooler weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 50s while Sunday will bring lower 40s to the metro area.
Moisture will also gradually increase behind the front bringing increasing clouds throughout the day on Saturday and eventually some light rain mainly after 5 p.m. As colder air continues to filter into the Front Range, the rain should mix with snow and eventually change completely into snow. But by that time moisture will be decreasing therefore the chance for snow accumulation in the metro should be limited to an inch or less. The Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties appears to have the best chance for accumulating snowfall. But again, accumulation would be minor.
