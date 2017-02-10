Good Samaritan Tased, Injured In Roadside Robbery

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Good Samaritan was tased and injured in a robbery on the side of a road Friday morning just west of the intersection of highways 83 and 86.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirms to CBS4 News that a woman flagged down a man in a white truck near Franktown. This driver stopped to offer assistance. The female tased the male driver. Two other males then joined the female in assaulting and robbing the male driver.
“They ambushed him,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Lauren Lekander said.
The Good Samaritan, whose identity hasn’t been released, suffered a stab wound to the shoulder. He drove himself to a medical facility in Parker after the incident. Investigators were interviewing him there afterwards.
The three suspects left the scene in a newer two-door metallic green Cadillac.
One male was described as being white and wearing a blue shirt with a cartoon-like drawing on it. The other man was black or Hispanic with a tattoo on the side of his head and black hair. The female was described as wearing a light shirt and blue jeans and having curly brown hair.
Civilians were asked to report the suspects’ location to authorities and to not approach them.