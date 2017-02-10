COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

Evergreen Lake Plunge Canceled Due To Warm Weather- Again!

February 10, 2017 8:39 PM
Filed Under: Drive Smart, Evergreen, Evergreen Lake, Evergreen Lake Plunge, Jefferson County

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Warm weather hasn’t canceled the Evergreen Lake Plunge just once, but twice.

It was canceled on New Year’s Day because warm weather kept people off the ice at Evergreen Lake. Now, it’s been canceled a second time because of warm weather.

The annual event had been rescheduled for Feb. 12 at noon at Evergreen Lake. CBS4 anchor Alan Gionet is a perennial host.

Hundreds of brave souls have been known to take the plunge as an annual rite. This year organizers were frustrated that the lake did not sufficiently ice over to hold the event on New Year’s Day, but had to call it off for safety reasons. Now they have called it off again.

The Lake Plunge is not only hilarious, it’s a fundraiser for Drive Smart and the special needs program in Evergreen.

Drive Smart said those who registered for the plunge an contact the organization for a refund or consider making the registration fee a donation.

LINK: drive-smart.org/evergreen-lake-plunge/

