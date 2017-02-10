COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

Brush Fire Breaks Out In Fort Collins

February 10, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Duck Lake, Fort Collins, Fossil Creek Fire, Wildfires

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Strong winds helped fuel a brush fire in Fort Collins on Friday afternoon.

The so called Fossil Creek fire broke out near Duck Lake just after 3 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

It’s burned between 15-25 acres. No structures are threatened but the fire put up a lot of smoke at Carpenter Road and Timberline.

The fire was 35 percent contained just before 5 p.m. Friday.

What started the fire is being investigated.

