Brush Fire Breaks Out In Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Strong winds helped fuel a brush fire in Fort Collins on Friday afternoon.
The so called Fossil Creek fire broke out near Duck Lake just after 3 p.m.
It’s burned between 15-25 acres. No structures are threatened but the fire put up a lot of smoke at Carpenter Road and Timberline.
The fire was 35 percent contained just before 5 p.m. Friday.
What started the fire is being investigated.
