Bank Robbing Babysitter Sentenced To Prison, Restitution

SEVERANCE, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado babysitter who used two children she was watching to help her rob a bank — a heist allegedly planned to help her pay back money stolen from her employers- was sentenced Friday.
According to the Weld County DA, Rachel Einspahr, 29, went to the drive through at the Colorado East Bank & Trust in Severance in May 2016 after picking the children up from school. She allegedly sent a note through the vacuum tube demanding money for a man in the back of her SUV threatening to hurt the children.
The note read, “Do not sound alarm. The man in the very back wants $100s and $50s….he has a gun on my kids.” The teller, believing the children were in danger, gave her $500, sheriff’s spokesman Matt Turner said.
The children were not hurt and investigators determined there never was a man in the vehicle with them. Police tracked Einspahr to a nearby park and later admitted to authorities that she acted alone and needed the money to pay for restitution in another case.
Einspahr pleaded guilty to several charges including theft, forgery and attempted robbery. She was immediately sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections and ordered to repay nearly $33,000 in restitution.