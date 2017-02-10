COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

Bank Robbing Babysitter Sentenced To Prison, Restitution

February 10, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Colorado East Bank & Trust, Rachel Einspahr, Severance, Weld County Sheriff's Office

SEVERANCE, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado babysitter who used two children she was watching to help her rob a bank — a heist allegedly planned to help her pay back money stolen from her employers- was sentenced Friday.

According to the Weld County DA, Rachel Einspahr, 29, went to the drive through at the Colorado East Bank & Trust in Severance in May 2016 after picking the children up from school. She allegedly sent a note through the vacuum tube demanding money for a man in the back of her SUV threatening to hurt the children.

The note read, “Do not sound alarm. The man in the very back wants $100s and $50s….he has a gun on my kids.” The teller, believing the children were in danger, gave her $500, sheriff’s spokesman Matt Turner said.

The children were not hurt and investigators determined there never was a man in the vehicle with them. Police tracked Einspahr to a nearby park and later admitted to authorities that she acted alone and needed the money to pay for restitution in another case.

Einspahr pleaded guilty to several charges including theft, forgery and attempted robbery. She was immediately sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections and ordered to repay nearly $33,000 in restitution.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE GRAMMYS, SUNDAY@6
VIP EXPERIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia