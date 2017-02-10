2nd Suspect Arrested In Light Rail Murder

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have arrested a second suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man at a light rail station.
Police arrested Nathan Valdez, 19, in connection with the deadly shooting on Friday. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.
On Thursday, police arrested Ever Valles, 19, in the murder of Tim Cruz at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday at the RTD station located at 12th Place and Sheridan Boulevard.
Police say the two were captured on surveillance video at the station.
Police said the shooting is not connected to the Jan. 31 shooting death of an RTD security officer near Union Station.