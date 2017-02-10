COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

2nd Suspect Arrested In Light Rail Murder

February 10, 2017
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Ever Valles, Nathan Valdez, RTD, Sheridan Boulevard, Tim Cruz

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have arrested a second suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man at a light rail station.

Police arrested Nathan Valdez, 19, in connection with the deadly shooting on Friday. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

On Thursday, police arrested Ever Valles, 19, in the murder of Tim Cruz at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday at the RTD station located at 12th Place and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police say the two were captured on surveillance video at the station.

Police said the shooting is not connected to the Jan. 31 shooting death of an RTD security officer near Union Station.

