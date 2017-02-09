Trump’s Travel Ban Faces Uncertain Next Step

WASHINGTON (AP) – A law professor says the “million-dollar question” is whether the Trump administration would appeal a federal appeals court’s refusal to reinstate the travel ban to the U.S. Supreme Court.
That could run the risk of having only eight justices to hear the case, which could produce a tie and leave the lower-court ruling in place.
Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law in Houston, said, “There’s a distinct risk in moving this too quickly. But we’re not in a normal time, and Donald Trump is very rash. He may trump, pardon the figure of speech, the normal rule.”
