Trump Tweets On Travel Ban Ruling

February 9, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Travel Ban, Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON (CBS4 / AP) – President Donald Trump tweeted his thoughts shortly after the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate his travel ban.

In his first tweet, in all caps, the president tweeted, “See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said, in response, “Mr. President, we just saw you in court, and we beat you.”

