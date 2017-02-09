Roaring Fork High Schools Closed After Online Threat

CARBONDALE, Colo. (CBS4)– All Roaring Fork high schools were closed on Thursday and the elementary and middle schools placed on lock out after a threat made online.
The Carbondale Police Department notified Roaring Fork Schools early Thursday that an 18-year-old senior made threats of violence against his or her school in an online forum.
The threat was anonymous but the IP address was traced to the Carbondale area.
Police are investigating the threat. Investigators have not released details about the threat or the suspect.
The Roaring Fork High School, Glenwood Springs High School and the Basalt High Schools were closed. The K-8 schools in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale are on lock out as a precaution.
A lock out means that all doors are locked, staff are on high alert and additional law enforcement are on site.