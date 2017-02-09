Neil Gorsuch Reportedly Calls Trump Attack On Judiciary ‘Demoralizing’

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Colorado native and Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is criticizing President Donald Trump for his attacks on the judiciary system.
The president recently called an appeals court hearing into his travel ban disgraceful, saying the judges involved had a political agenda.
Gorsuch talked about the president who nominated him Wednesday during a meeting with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal. The nominee reportedly called the president’s criticism demoralizing.
So far a ruling on whether to reinstate the president’s travel ban hasn’t been made by three federal appeals court judges.
Trump in a tweet wrote “Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?”
Blumenthal told CNN Wednesday about Gorsuch’s comments after his meeting with Gorsuch. He said in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday that Gorsuch told him he didn’t have any reservations about discussing their conversation publicly.