More Cases Of Mumps Reported In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– A dozen more cases of mumps have been reported in Colorado since the state health department announced an outbreak last month.
The new cases bring the total to 26 cases so far this year. There were 17 cases of mumps in Colorado for all of 2016.
Health officials say most of those cases have been popping up in Northeast Denver and Northwest Aurora.
Health experts say the easiest way to avoid the disease is to make sure everyone has had an MMR vaccine and that it is up to date.
“We do see cases in all age groups, I think that’s the important thing. This is not just kids, it’s not just adults, it can affect all ages and in this outbreak we are seeing it affect all ages,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Lisa Miller.
People who have already had the mumps cannot contract the disease again.
For those who do get the mumps, doctors recommend staying home for five days to prevent spreading the disease.
Mumps are transmitted through coughing, sneezing, sharing items like cups or eating utensils, or touching objects when touched by others with unwashed hands, and can cause a variety of complications, including inflammation in the genitals, inflammation in and around the brain, as well as deafness.
