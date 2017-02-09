Missing Army Drone From Arizona Found In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– A $1.5 million drone that went missing from an Army installation in Arizona was found in Colorado’s mountains on Thursday afternoon.
The drone disappeared while on a training flight Jan. 31 at Fort Huachuca in southern Arizona after it lost connection with a ground station.
Troops from Fort Carson Army Post in Colorado Springs were helping with drone recovery in the foothills west of the Denver metro area on Thursday afternoon.
The training in Arizona was being conducted with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.
The drone was found by a hiker and was missing a wing.
The Shadow is a short-range airborne reconnaissance system that can fly about 134 miles. It weighs 450 pounds.
More details about exactly where the drone was found are not being released.
How the drone made it to Colorado is being investigated but according to the U.S. Army, the drone can fly up to nine hours at a time.