Missing Army Drone From Arizona Found In Colorado

February 9, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: Fort Carson Army Post, Fort Huachuca

DENVER (CBS4)– A $1.5 million drone that went missing from an Army installation in Arizona was found in Colorado’s mountains on Thursday afternoon.

The drone disappeared while on a training flight Jan. 31 at Fort Huachuca in southern Arizona after it lost connection with a ground station. drone3 Missing Army Drone From Arizona Found In Colorado

Troops from Fort Carson Army Post in Colorado Springs were helping with drone recovery in the foothills west of the Denver metro area on Thursday afternoon. drone4 Missing Army Drone From Arizona Found In Colorado

The training in Arizona was being conducted with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

The drone was found by a hiker and was missing a wing.

(credit: U.S. Army)

(credit: U.S. Army)

The Shadow is a short-range airborne reconnaissance system that can fly about 134 miles. It weighs 450 pounds.

More details about exactly where the drone was found are not being released.

How the drone made it to Colorado is being investigated but according to the U.S. Army, the drone can fly up to nine hours at a time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE GRAMMYS, SUNDAY@6
VIP EXPERIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia