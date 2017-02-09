Latest Forecast: Record High Temperatures To End The Week, Then A Weekend Cold Front

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will soar 25 to 30 degrees above normal for the second week in February. Records are probably safe on Thursday before record breaking warmth settles in on Friday.
It will also stay dry nearly statewide on Thursday and Friday. That’s not necessarily a good thing on the plains where the warm weather will combine with gusty winds and very dry soil to create an elevated threat for grass fires.
A cold front will move into our region from the northwest Friday night into Saturday. This will allow snow to return to the mountains with 2-6 inches of accumulation mainly above 9,500 feet on Saturday. Mountain valleys will likely see a mix of rain and snow (or just rain) because of the unseasonably warm temperatures.
The moisture associated with the cold front will reach Denver and the Front Range by late afternoon Saturday. This will cause light rain to develop in the metro area by late Saturday. Then as the colder air behind the front arrives Saturday evening, the rain could gradually change into snow. Any accumulation is expected to be minor with up to 1 inch possible.
At this time it appears the Palmer Divide (Douglas and Elbert Counties) has the best chance for seeing snow.
The other weather story for the weekend is the temperatures. We’ll go from mid 70s on Friday to highs near 40 on Sunday!
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.