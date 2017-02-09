CBS4 To Former CU Coach: ‘Did You Beat That Woman?’

By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – No longer a University of Colorado football coach, Joseph Tumpkin walked into court to be advised of the domestic violence charges he faces on Thursday.

CBS4 reporter Rick Sallinger attempted to speak with Tumpkin as he entered the building.

“Joe, did you beat that woman as she claims?” Sallinger asked.

But there was no reply.

While a part of the CU’s spectacular football “rise” as they called it, his now ex-girlfriend claims he beat her frequently. Once after finding him with another woman she says he “pushed her into walls, choked, and head butted her,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Dave Young is the district attorney overseeing the case.

“All I can tell you is we file cases based on the likelihood of success is at trial,” Young said. “We believe we have a case that we can be successful at trial at.”

The woman claims Tumpkin assaulted her more than 100 times over the span of two years.

Amy Pohl with the Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence says women who have been abused are often reluctant to leave their man.

“The main reason that victims of domestic violence stay with their offenders is they don’t’ feel safe leaving,” Pohl said.

Tumpkin allegedly threatened to kill her, according to the arrest document. But the woman told police, “When they were not fighting they had a great time.”

Tumpkin coached for CU at the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. University of Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano said they learned of the allegations in mid-December, but discipline was premature. It was Jan. 6 when they saw the restraining order filed by the woman and suspended Tumpkin. He was told to resign three weeks later.

DiStefano issued an apology to the woman for not getting a prompt response from the university.

