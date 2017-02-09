Meeting Held To Discuss Possible Closing Of Schools In JeffCo

By Jennifer Brice

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A meeting underway in Jefferson County could determine whether the district closes down five schools along with other programs and staff positions.

The district is considering closing Peck, Pennington, Pleasant View, Stober and Swanson elementary schools.

The district is tasked with coming up with $20 million after two failed ballot measures that would have raised the necessary money.

Thursday night, administrators hope the school board will give them direction on the proposed cuts from a list.

The Gifted and Talented program in Jefferson County finds a home at Wheat Ridge High School. The GT program serves about 150 students like Kristi Hunter’s son. She says there is a dark side to being gifted.

“These kids battle anxiety, depression and have a higher suicide rate then average teenagers,” said Hunter.

Hunter, other parents and students from the Gifted and Talented program says they are terrified that their program is on the list of suggested cuts by district administrators.

Shannon Hannoway says her peers will be lost without the GT Center.

“There are kids that have averted suicide, failing grades and dropping out,” she said because of the GT program. “Because this program exists and these are the kids that will be software developers, novelists and artists.”

Conner Denner is another GT student. He plans to speak his mind at Thursday’s school board meeting by telling the board.

“To abolish the program is really to say, ‘We care but we don’t care enough to figure it out for you,'” Denner said.

The GT program is on the chopping black, along with closing five elementary schools and reducing staff positions.

Elliot Holm is one of those teachers with the GT program and says he’s not worried about what will happen to him but rather the kids.

“I’m worried about the kids,” Holm said.

A big turnout was expected at Thursday night’s school board meeting. Public comment was scheduled to open at 6:15 p.m.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.