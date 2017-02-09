Horse Rescued From Feed Trough

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rescued a horse that had gotten stuck in a feed trough overnight.
Katie’s owners found her Thursday morning in the trough at their farm in Windsor and believe she may have been stuck for several hours.
The horse was not happy but was doing alright. It took about an hour for at least 15 people from both the Windsor Severance Fire Rescue and Loveland Fire Departments to free the horse.
The veterinarian checked out the horse and said that she was okay. She got a snack of hay and seemed to be happy to be free from the trough.