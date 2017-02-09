Small Town Ravaged By Historic Floods Still Needs Help

By Dillon Thomas

GLEN HAVEN, Colo. (CBS4) – More than three years after heavy storms flooded Glen Haven, the small town north of Estes Park is still rebuilding.

Glen Haven’s town hall, which some called the heart of the town, was claimed in the floods of 2013. Now the town has asked for the public’s help in rebuilding their event center, calling it the “untold story of the 2013 flood.”

“This is the last large project of reconstruction since the flood,” said Jacob Shimon, President of the Glen Haven Association.

Shimon said the town was finally at a point where they were ready to rebuild their town hall. The previous building, built in 1923, had been swept away by a flood in 1976. However, the community was able to work together to push the building back to where it belonged.

In 2013, after record flooding, the building was completely destroyed.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency surveyed the land which the building rested on following the 2013 flood. Experts condemned the land, forcing the town to look elsewhere to build.

Shimon told CBS4 the town found a property across the street, and was prepared to build a town hall on it. However, with a $500,000 price tag, the town needed help paying for it. Without insurance on either property, residents could not rely on government aid, as the town is part of unincorporated Larimer County.

“That means we have no tax base. We have no income generating opportunities,” Shimon said.

Shimon said the town had an ambitious goal of starting, and completing, construction in 2017.

With plans to build upon 18 inches of concrete, the new town hall is expected to be ready for any storm.

“We have to build above the flood fringe,” Shimon said. “Should we get water that comes above it, hopefully the complete concrete structure will allow the town hall to stay where it needs to be.”

With only 20 percent of the funds they need raised, Shimon said help from the general public across Colorado is needed.

Glen Haven has asked for donations, which can be tax deductible, to help them with their Raise the Roof campaign.

Books, which documented the town before and after the flood, are being sold for $100. The books cannot be added as a tax write-off. However, by giving through their website, donors can receive a tax deduction for their contributions.

“We are just trying to replace this wonderful structure we had before, and give everybody the chance to have a gathering place that we had prior to the flood of 2013,” Shimon said.

