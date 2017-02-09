Police Arrest Suspect In Murder At Light Rail Station

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man at a light rail station.
Ever Valles, 19, is accused in the murder of Tim Cruz at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday at the RTD station located at 12th Place and Sheridan Boulevard.
Police are still searching for another suspect, identified as Nathan Valdez, 19, who police say is 5-foot-8, 187 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes.
Police said the shooting is not connected to the Jan. 31 shooting death of an RTD security officer near Union Station.
Additional Information From The Denver Police Department
Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones.