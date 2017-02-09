Police Arrest Suspect In Murder At Light Rail Station

February 9, 2017 3:52 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man at a light rail station.

Ever Valles (credit: Denver Police Department)

Ever Valles, 19, is accused in the murder of Tim Cruz at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday at the RTD station located at 12th Place and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police are still searching for another suspect, identified as Nathan Valdez, 19, who police say is 5-foot-8, 187 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Nathan Valdez (credit: Denver Police Department)

Police said the shooting is not connected to the Jan. 31 shooting death of an RTD security officer near Union Station.

(credit: CBS)

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones. 

 

