Texas Senator Responds To Trump’s Vague ‘Destroy’ Comment

February 8, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state senator who may have been the target of President Donald Trump’s suggestions that he and a Texas sheriff could “destroy” her career says she’ll keep pushing to reform asset forfeiture laws.

Republican Sen. Konni Burton of Colleyville said in a statement Wednesday, “I will not be discouraged.”

Trump’s comment came Tuesday during a meeting with sheriffs. The remark followed Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson criticizing an unnamed state senator who believes police shouldn’t receive forfeiture money unless a case produces convictions.

Trump responded: “We’ll destroy his career” but who Eavenson meant wasn’t clear.

Burton and Democratic state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa have filed asset forfeiture bills. But Hinojosa says he doesn’t believe the comments meant him.

Burton didn’t speculate, saying only she’d never heard of Eavenson until Tuesday.

