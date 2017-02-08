Teen In School Murder Plot To Be Sentenced

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The teen who admitted to making threats made against Mountain Vista High School is set to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon.

Brooke Higgins pleaded guilty last month to her role in the plot, including charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder, both felonies. She has been in custody since her arrest.

In the plea agreement, Higgins, now 17, will be sentenced to three years in the juvenile detention system followed by four years of supervision. She will get credit for the time she has served so far.

18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said, “At the end of the day, she will be in a position to close the book on this case and put it behind her and continue to progress forward as an adult.”

A hearing for Sienna Johnson, the other teen accused in the plot, has been rescheduled to later this month.

Last month, a judge unsealed documents that detailed the pact between the girls to carry out the shooting in Highlands Ranch.

According to the arrest affidavit, the two teen girls were planning a shooting at their high school on Dec. 17, 2015 with one of the girls planning to kill her mother and sister prior to the shooting at the school.

The girls were then planning to commit suicide after the shooting at the high school.

According to the affidavit, Higgins wrote in her journal that she wished she had taken part in the Columbine shooting.