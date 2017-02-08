Teen Charged As Adult In Kidnapping, Sex Assault

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A 16-year-old, accused in a kidnapping and sexual assault, has been charged as an adult.

Police say Dominic Gabriel Barrios kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman from a Target parking lot on Jan. 17.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman had gotten into her car in the parking lot at 50th Avenue and Kipling Street when Barrios got into the back seat of her car.

He put his arm around her neck while sitting behind her with a knife with a 5-inch blade and told her to drive.

Over the next two hours, Barrios drove her around and threatened her with the knife. He sexually assaulted her and forced her to take money from her ATM.

He eventually removed the battery from her phone and left her in an industrial area.

The young woman was able to make it to the home of her family and called 911. Arvada police arrested Barrios within 24 hours.

“This case is everyone woman’s nightmare,” said District Attorney Pete Weir, in a statement. “This is a powerful reminder that everyone needs to be vigilant, particularly women walking alone in parking lots after dark.”

Barrios has been charged as an adult on 18 counts including kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated robbery. He remains in custody at the Jefferson Count Jail on $250,000.