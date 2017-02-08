Smuckers Could Get Great Economic Incentives For Plant In Colorado

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Longmont City Council has approved an economic incentive package to Smuckers for a new planned factory.
The J.M. Smucker Co. will build an Uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Longmont.
The deal would give Smuckers more than $6 million in rebates on taxes and permit fees. In exchange, the company would have to pay employees an average of $48,000 a year.
The proposal still has to make it past another vote, which will happen at the end of the month.
Uncrustables are the refrigerated peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with the crusts cut off that are very popular with children and some adults.