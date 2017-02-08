Smoke From Fire Closes Lanes Of I-25

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Smoke from a fire burning near Thornton Parkway has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in that area on Wednesday afternoon.
The smoke from the fire was so thick that the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down two lanes of southbound I-25 at the exit ramp to Thornton Parkway or 104th Avenue.
All lanes were reopened by 3:30 p.m. once fire crews were able to contain the fire.
A few minutes later CDOT shut down all southbound lanes.
What caused the fire is believed to be sparkler-type fireworks.
