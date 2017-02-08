COMING UP: Dave's Fight For Life, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Smoke From Fire Closes Lanes Of I-25

February 8, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: 104th Avenue, Colorado Department of Transportation, Interstate 25, Thornton Parkway

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Smoke from a fire burning near Thornton Parkway has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in that area on Wednesday afternoon.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The smoke from the fire was so thick that the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down two lanes of southbound I-25 at the exit ramp to Thornton Parkway or 104th Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

All lanes were reopened by 3:30 p.m. once fire crews were able to contain the fire.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

A few minutes later CDOT shut down all southbound lanes.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

What caused the fire is believed to be sparkler-type fireworks.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

