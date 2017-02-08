Serial Pharmacy Robber Strikes 5 Times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs hope someone recognizes the suspect wanted in a series of pharmacy robberies.
Police believe the man captured on surveillance footage is connected to five pharmacy robberies since late November 2016.
The man has a handgun and is dressed all in dark clothing with dark sunglasses and a beanie cap.
The robber has struck several businesses, including the Medicine Shoppe in the 2400 block of North Union Boulevard, the Medicine Shoppe at 3159 West Colorado Avenue, the Village Pharmacy at 3277 West Carefree Circle and the 2300 block of North Wahsatch Avenue. Each robbery occurred near the lunch hour
Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.