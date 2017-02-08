COMING UP: Dave's Fight For Life, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Serial Pharmacy Robber Strikes 5 Times

February 8, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Crime Stoppers, Medicine Shoppe, Village Pharmacy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs hope someone recognizes the suspect wanted in a series of pharmacy robberies.

Police believe the man captured on surveillance footage is connected to five pharmacy robberies since late November 2016.

The man has a handgun and is dressed all in dark clothing with dark sunglasses and a beanie cap.

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

The robber has struck several businesses, including the Medicine Shoppe in the 2400 block of North Union Boulevard, the Medicine Shoppe at 3159 West Colorado Avenue, the Village Pharmacy at 3277 West Carefree Circle and the 2300 block of North Wahsatch Avenue. Each robbery occurred near the lunch hour

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

