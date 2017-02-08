More Eyes On The 16th Street Mall, Improvements

DENVER (CBS4)– The 16th Street Mall analysis is being expanded which could expand the possibilities for the Denver landmark.

The City and County of Denver and RTD will expand the current federally-mandated alternatives analysis of the 16th Street Mall. They will focus on potential reconfiguration to help the corridor improve transit, pedestrian and leisure activities.

Some of the recommendations may include new shuttle lane alignments, sidewalk enhancements, expanded seating and other improvements.

The 16th Street Mall has been a focal point of discussion as Denver’s population continues to grow. Several recent violent attacks, some of them during daylight hours, have discouraged some visitors from walking along the mall to restaurants or other shops.

“We’re excited to work together with our partners at RTD to enhance the Mall experience for pedestrians, while maintaining and improving a valuable transit corridor,” said Brad Buchanan, executive director of Denver Community Planning and Development, in a statement.

“This is a very important next step in helping to determine the future alignment and surface materials to best serve our passengers and all users of the 16th Street Mall for the next long chapter of its successful and useful life,” said Dave Genova, RTD general manager and CEO, in a statement.

Because the 16th Street Mall was built with federal funds in 1982, any potential modifications must undergo a “National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review and a cultural resources evaluation pursuant to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA).”

The analysis is expected to take about a year. The public will be invited to review potential designs.

There have been several small improvements along the Mall over the past few years, including the installation of 187 LED lights to improve security in an effort to make the area more welcoming to tourists and other visitors.

The Downtown Denver Partnership has hired private security guards to join Denver police officers on patrol along the 16th Street Mall.