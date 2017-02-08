Man Shot While Trying To Stop Burglars During Super Bowl

DENVER (CBS4)– A Good Samaritan is recovering after he was shot while trying to stop burglars from ripping off his neighbor during the Super Bowl.
It seems that Craig Sandoval was working in his garage in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood before the big game on Sunday and his wife was making nachos. When she came outside to get him, the couple spotted burglars in the alley loading up a truck with items from Craig’s neighbor’s home.
Craig tried to intervene but one robber pointed a sawed off shotgun at him and shot him twice.
“He saw what was happening and basically just said, ‘You need to get out of here’ and they shot him at that point,” said burglary victim and Craig’s neighbor Veronica Lamaak.
Craig was shot in the arm and stomach. He had to undergo surgery to make sure all the shotgun pellets were removed from his body.
No one has been arrested. Medical bills are piling up and Lamaak started a GoFundMe page to help support the family.