Latest Forecast: Storm Causing Heavy Mountain Snow Brings Wind To Denver

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the mountains (above 9,000 feet). Up to 4 inches of additional snow will occur along the I-70 corridor above Idaho Springs along with blowing and drifting snow. Meanwhile it will stay dry for Denver and the Front Range but it will very windy at times.

Wind gusts around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will reach as high as 50-55 mph. The strongest wind will likely occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. In the foothills and mountains, winds will gust up to 60 mph.

Snow will in the high country by Wednesday evening and the mountains will catch a much needed break from snow on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will turn significantly warmer across most of Colorado on Thursday and Friday. It will be warmest weather in almost three months for the metro area with upper 60s on Thursday and lower 70s on Friday. The current record for February 10 (Friday) is 71° set in 1951. We expect that 66-year-old record to be broken by at least a degree or two.

Snow will return to the mountains Friday night as moisture starts streaming across the state from the Pacific. The moisture will eventually reach Denver and the Front Range by late Saturday. Because temperatures will be so warm, it will start as rain and then change into snow Saturday night. At this time it appears the transition from rain to snow will occur fast enough for at least a few inches of accumulation in the metro area Sunday morning.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.