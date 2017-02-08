Deputy Arrested At Work For DUI By Colleagues: ‘They Did The Right Thing’

By Brian Maass

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned a veteran Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputy was arrested at work for DUI last month after colleagues suspected he was drunk on the job and he allegedly drove a county vehicle, with an inmate inside, while intoxicated.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own deputies, Jeffrey Vincent, 44, Jan. 3, according to court records. Vincent works in the court services division.

Contacted this week by CBS4, Vincent declined to comment on the case and his attorney, Don Sisson, also refused to discuss the case..

Vincent faces one count of driving under the influence and one count of prohibited use of weapons.

Julie Brooks, a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the CBS4 report.

According to Brooks, about an hour after Vincent started his 7 a.m. shift a fellow employee smelled alcohol on Vincent’s breath and detected other indications Vincent was drunk. By that time Vincent had already transported an adult inmate in a county vehicle.

The employee notified a supervisor and an immediate investigation began. Vincent took a blood alcohol test which showed he was over the legal limit for DUI. He was booked and released on suspicion of DUI and for possessing his duty weapon while intoxicated.

Vincent was suspended without pay.

“We commend our employees who took immediate and appropriate action to notify a supervisor of Deputy Vincent’s suspected impairment,” Brooks said. “They did the right thing in what was certainly a difficult circumstance involving both a friend and colleague.”

Vincent has been with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 18 years and also serves as a youth sports football director, according to an online profile.

