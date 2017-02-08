COMING UP: Dave's Fight For Life, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Former Officer Accused In Road Rage Death Acquitted

February 8, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Ault, Blair Jackson, Esteban Moreno Jr., Evans, Greeley, Weld County, Weld County Court

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The former Ault police officer accused in a deadly road rage crash was found not guilty on Wednesday.

Blair Jackson was accused in the crash that happened on June 1, 2016 on Highway 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest.

Esteban Moreno Jr., 39, of Evans was killed in the crash.

Investigators say Jackson and Moreno were speeding and tailgating each other. They say at one point Jackson cut the other car off, causing Moreno to lose control and crash.

Jackson was off-duty and on his way from work at the time. A jury acquitted him on Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

VIP EXPERIENCE
WATCH THE GRAMMYS, SUNDAY@6

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia