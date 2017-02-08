COMING UP: Dave's Fight For Life, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Brush Fire Along Highway 285 Forces Home Evacuations

February 8, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Jefferson County, Turkey Creek Road, Wildfires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews rushed to put out a brush fire burning near Highway 285 on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out along the highway near Turkey Creek Road.

The fire had burned three to five acres as of 1:07 p.m.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

It is unclear whether any structures were threatened.

