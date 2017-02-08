Brush Fire Along Highway 285 Forces Home Evacuations

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews rushed to put out a brush fire burning near Highway 285 on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire broke out along the highway near Turkey Creek Road.
The fire had burned three to five acres as of 1:07 p.m.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
It is unclear whether any structures were threatened.
