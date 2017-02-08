COMING UP: Dave's Fight For Life, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Colorado City Considers Eliminating Fluoride From Water

February 8, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: Durango, Durango City Council, Fluoride

DENVER (CBS4) – Voters in southwestern Colorado will soon decide whether to continue adding fluoride to their water.

The Durango City Council voted to place the question on the ballot after a year-long debate.

Water faucet (credit: CBS)

Councilors are encouraging residents to do their research before the vote. They say Durango’s water only has .7 milligrams of fluoride per liter. That’s less than one drop in 55 gallons.

Review the results of tests done on the water before and after treatment by visiting the City of Durango's website.

