Brush Fire Disrupts A Line Service

DENVER (CBS4)– A brush fire disrupted A Line service on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire near 64th Avenue near Pena Boulevard caused the A Line to experience moderate delays around 3 p.m.
What caused the fire is being investigated. It is unclear the size of the fire.
Buses will provide service between 40th and Airport Station and DIA.
