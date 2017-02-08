COMING UP: Dave's Fight For Life, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Brush Fire Disrupts A Line Service

February 8, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: 64th Avenue, A-Line, Pena Boulevard, Wildfires

DENVER (CBS4)– A brush fire disrupted A Line service on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire near 64th Avenue near Pena Boulevard caused the A Line to experience moderate delays around 3 p.m.

What caused the fire is being investigated. It is unclear the size of the fire.

Buses will provide service between 40th and Airport Station and DIA.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

VIP EXPERIENCE
WATCH THE GRAMMYS, SUNDAY@6

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia