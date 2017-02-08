1 Hurt, 6 Displaced By Apartment Fire

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was hurt and six people were displaced by an overnight fire that damaged a small apartment complex in Arvada.
The emergency call came in at approximately 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and all of the residents were home at the time. The apartments are located by the intersection of Owens Street and West 64th Place.
Residents evacuated and firefighters got the blaze under control quickly.
“When they arrived they reported to see that the balconies for the second and third floor apartments were fully involved,” said Deanna Harrington, Arvada Deputy Fire Marshall.
It wasn’t clear how extensive the injuries were to the person who had to be taken to the hospital.
The American Red Cross is helping people affected by the fire.