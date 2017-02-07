Who Will Win A GRAMMY? Here Are The Odds

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Who will take home the big awards at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards? That’s a question for oddsmakers.
According to online oddsmakers Bovada, Beyoncé will edge out Adele for Album of the Year, with Sturgill Simpson coming in as the dark horse at 22/1. While Queen Bey is the favorite for Album of the Year, Adele holds a slight advantage for both Record or the Year and Song of the Year.
Bovada sees Best New Artist as the closest race of the evening with a slight edge going to Chance The Rapper over The Chainsmokers.
Check out the full odds below:
Album of the Year
- Lemonade – Beyoncé 1/2
- 25 – Adele 2/1
- Purpose – Justin Bieber 9/1
- Views – Drake 15/1
- A Sailors Guide to the Earth – Sturgill Simpson 22/1
Record of the Year
Song of the Year
Best New Artist
The GRAMMYs will air live on CBS this Sunday, February 12th at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.
