Skiers Survive More Than 2 Days Lost In Backcountry

MONARCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A skier explained to CBS4 how she and a friend survived more than two days lost in the backcountry without food or any survival gear.
Kelsey Malin and a friend went skiing at Monarch Ski Area last month. They accidentally went out of bounds and became stuck in deep snow. She was able to build a snow cave. That and some incredible luck likely saved her life, according to what Ski Patrol told her.
No one even knew they were missing. The next 52 hours was a fight for survival. Both eventually were rescued after another backcountry skier spotted them and went for help.
Malin and her friend both suffered severe frostbite.
“Honestly the whole experience is still kind of surreal. I’m just really happy I’m alive. I have to put up with some frostbite and some pain,” Malin said. “It was definitely a harrowing experience … once you realize the situation you’re in there are times … I didn’t think I was necessarily going to make it out of there.”
Ski Patrol told Malin they probably wouldn’t have survived another night. She says the skier who went for help is a mystery and she’d really like to find him to say thank you again.
Malin is back to work and now doctors think they can save all of her toes.