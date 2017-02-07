Skiers Survive After Getting Stuck For 52 Hours In Backcountry

February 7, 2017 7:37 AM
Filed Under: Chaffee County, Dillon, Monarch Mountain, Skiing

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two skiers barely survived a backcountry detour last month near Monarch Mountain ski area.

Kelsey Malin, of Dillon, and her friend told the Summit Daily they accidentally skied out of bounds on Jan. 25. The two then got stuck and spent 52 hours without survival gear or food.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

They tried to stay warm by sleeping in snow caves and knew they had to keep moving to avoid freezing to death. At one point, they said they drank water out of ski goggles.

A backcountry skier eventually noticed them and got help.

Malin said she has severe frostbite on her feet and may lose a toe from the ordeal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

VIP EXPERIENCE
WATCH THE GRAMMYS, SUNDAY@6
LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia