Skiers Survive After Getting Stuck For 52 Hours In Backcountry

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two skiers barely survived a backcountry detour last month near Monarch Mountain ski area.
Kelsey Malin, of Dillon, and her friend told the Summit Daily they accidentally skied out of bounds on Jan. 25. The two then got stuck and spent 52 hours without survival gear or food.
They tried to stay warm by sleeping in snow caves and knew they had to keep moving to avoid freezing to death. At one point, they said they drank water out of ski goggles.
A backcountry skier eventually noticed them and got help.
Malin said she has severe frostbite on her feet and may lose a toe from the ordeal.